Gurugram: Four workers died and another one was injured after falling from the 16th floor of a building in Gurguram's Emaar Palm Hills on Tuesday. The incident happened while installing a lift with the help of a crane in an under construction building at Palm Hill Society of Sector-77, Gurugram on Tuesday. The injured laborer was rushed to a hospital where he is receiving medical attention.

As the officials got the information they reached the spot and took the bodies into possession and sent them for postmortem. "In Sector 77 Gurugram Emaar Palm Hills is being built by JJRS Contractor. Some labourers had climbed to the top to fix the tower crane. They fell off the 16th floor. Four died, one got stuck on the 12th floor and has been hospitalized. We will register FIR and take action against the guilty," said Suresh Kumar, ACP, Gurugram.

The preliminary investigation revealed that none of the laborers had adequate security arrangements. A Duty Magistrate has been appointed to investigate the matter. Emaar Spokesperson also came up with a statement: "We deeply regret the unfortunate and tragic incident and empathize with victims. Our thoughts are prayers are with the families of the deceased. The accident took place during construction closeout work by the contractor, in a completed tower in Palm Heights. We are further investigating the unfortunate incident along with our contractor to understand the cause of this incident."