Gurugram: In a horrific accident on Monday, two laborers were killed and two others were severely injured after a portion of a building collapsed while it was being demolished in Udyog Vihar Phase I in Haryana's Gurugram.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar who rushed to the spot, said, "The walls and the roof of an old building that was being demolished since September 26, fell on the four laborers, residents of Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, who were demolishing the building. It was a three-floor high building of which two floors had been demolished. The remaining part collapsed."

"Officials from Fire Department, Gurugram Police, NDRF, and SDRF reached the spot and rescued the trapped laborers. Two laborers died, while two others suffered injuries and have been sent to a hospital. An investigation committee has been formed to probe the accident," said Kumar.