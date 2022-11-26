Gurugram (Haryana) : Haryana Police has filed an FIR against unknown persons after the bank account details and statements of district bar association was leaked, allegedly by some hackers, on social media.

The FIR was filed after the president of the association Vinod Kataria moved to police and filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime West Police Station. Kataria in his complaint said he feared the hackers may even transfer funds from the account. The account of the association is in the HDFC Bank's New Railway Road branch.

According to the complaint, only the president and the secretary of the association have the right to operate the account, which has no online banking facility. "Some unknown staff of the bank along with others hacked the association's account some time during the past few days, and stole the account statement and circulated it. This statement has been circulated on many WhatsApp groups and other social media platforms,' the complaint read.

It has also been alleged that the district bar association had filed a complaint with the bank too, but no action was taken by it. Kataria in his complaint said that the hackers had gotten illegitimate access to the account with "malafide and fraudulent" intentions. The FIR was registered on Thursday against unknown persons under section 66-B of the IT Act. "We are investigating the matter and trying to identify the hackers," said Inspector Poonam Kumari, the Investigating Officer. PTI