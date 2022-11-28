New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Guru Teg Bahadur, the second Sikh martyr and ninth Sikh Guru, on the day of his martyrdom. "I pay homage to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji on his martyrdom day. He is widely admired for his courage, unwavering commitment to principles and ideals. They did not bow to oppression and injustice. Their teachings inspire us," PM Modi said on Twitter.

Guru Teg Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, was executed on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. The day of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom is often referred to as Shaheedi Diwas. Gobind Singh, the eleventh Guru, was his biological son. His execution and cremation sites in Delhi, Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib, later became Sikh sacred places.

People were forced to alter their religions while Aurangzeb was the Mughal Emperor. Many people weren't pleased with this and turned to Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji for assistance. "If you succeed in converting my religion, other people will also follow me," the 9th Guru of the Sikhs chided the King. Aurangzeb made numerous attempts, but to no avail. Enraged, he then ordered Guru Tegh Bahadur's beheading. Guru Tegh Bahadur was ruthlessly killed in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, on November 24, 1675.

The purpose of commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day is to honour and respect the sacrifice made by the ninth Sikh Guru while preserving people's religious feelings. In order to commemorate the day, Sikhs give special prayers in Gurudwaras. (With Agency inputs)