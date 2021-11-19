New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of 552nd Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism and said that Guru Nanak Dev Ji is the symbol of justice, righteousness and compassion and his teachings inspire the countrymen for the welfare of the people.

"On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's emphasis on serving others is also very motivating," tweeted PM Modi.

This year, the 552nd birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru falls today (November 19). Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Guru and founder of Sikhism, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a symbol of justice, righteousness and compassion. His teachings of social harmony, cultural unity and benevolence will always inspire us for the national interest and welfare of the people," tweeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.

Sri Guru Nanak Dev spread the message of 'Ik Onkar', meaning 'One God' who dwells in every one of his creations and constitutes the eternal truth.