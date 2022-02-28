Rohtak: After the completion of three weeks of parole, Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was again lodged in Rohtak's Sunaria Jail. Under heavy security arrangements, he was taken to Rohtak jail in Haryana and the motorcade carrying Ram Rahim entered the prison premises at around 11.50 am.

On Monday morning, under the tight security arrangements, the motorcade of Gurmeet Ram Rahim left Gurugram City for Rohtak. Security personnel were seen along the route from Gurugram City to Rohtak in Haryana. "Ram Rahim was expected to reach Sunaria Jail by the evening. But, due to security reasons, he was shifted to the jail by the Monday afternoon," said sources.

Previously, Ram Rahim had been given 48 hours parole in May 2021 to see his ailing mother at Gurugram City. Whereas in May and June 2021 Dera Sacha Sauda chief had been taken to PGIMS (Rohtak) and Medanta Medicity, Gurugram for the treatment. On February 7, the Rohtak jail administration had approved three weeks of parole which was over on February 27, added the source.