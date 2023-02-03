Gurugram (Haryana): In a chilling reminder to the Khanjawala hit-and-drag incident in the national capital on New Year's day, two youths had a narrow escape after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a speeding car from behind they were dragged for about four kilomteres in Haryana's Gurugram on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

The motorist dragged the biker and the pillion rider for 4 kilometres before diriving off, police said, adding that a search was underway to nab him. According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night in the Sector 62 area of Gurugram.

The youths, according to the police, were on their way home from work when a speeding four-wheeler came from behind and hit their two-wheeler. In their complaint with the police, the youths alleged that they fell off their bike from the impact of hit and were dragged by the motorist for about 4km even as they were stuck to the front grill of the vehicle.

They further alleged that the person driving the vehicle was drunk and did not stop even after their bike got stuck under the four-wheeler. They claimed that they kept on shouting but the motorist did not listen to them and kept on driving.", "However, they did not suffer any major injuries in the incident.

They said they managed to take photographs of the scene and later shared the same with the police while lodging the complaint against the unidentified motorist. Based on the complaint, police filed a case and an investigation is underway.

In a shocking incident on New Year's night, a 20-year-old woman died after being allegedly hit by a car and dragged for a few kilometres in outer Delhi's Khanjawala. The woman was abandoned dead in the middle of the street, with her clothes torn and tattered from the alleged dragging incident. A total of seven persons, including the five occupants of the car, were arrested in the wake of the incident. (ANI)