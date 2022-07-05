Gurdaspur (Punjab): A special investigation team (SIT) of Punjab Police has arrested a superintendent of police (SP) for allegedly raping a woman at his official residence in Gurdaspur. The police officer was arrested by Amritsar Rural and Moga police when he was at a court for a hearing in another case.

The investigation in the matter was going on after a pregnant woman from Dinanagar accused the SP of rape in May. According to the victim, the SP raped her when he was in touch with her over a case involving dowry demand by her husband. The victim said that she was being pressurised for dowry by her husband due to which she went to the SP with a complaint who called her to his official residence and raped her. The officer then allegedly harassed the woman over the phone.

Following the allegations, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was constituted based on the directions of Punjab Police Headquarters. The SIT was headed by the Amritsar SSP, Swarandeep Singh. Police also filed a case under Section 376 (2) against the same at Gurdaspur City Police Station on July 2 after a preliminary investigation.