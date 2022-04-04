Gurdaspur (Punjab): At least four people have been killed in a clash between two groups over land in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. According to the initial details available with ETV Bharat, four people were killed in a shootout between two sides in Fulra village in the Kahnuwan block of the district.

Sukhraj Singh, a resident of Fulra, along with his two companions Jamal Singh and Nishan Singh, went to his land near the Beas river. As the three approached the land, they came face to face with another group led by one Nirmal Singh of Dasuya village. Both the groups opened fire at each other in which Sukhraj Singh, Jamal Singh and Nishan Singh were shot dead. One more person belonging to the other group was also killed in the shootout while one person was injured.

Police are currently investigating the incident as DSP Kulwinder Singh Virk has reached the spot. According to the initial inputs, Sukhraj Singh was the husband of former Congress Sarpanch Lovejit Kaur. The exact reason for the shootout is still not clear though according to preliminary details, the two groups clashed over a land dispute.

