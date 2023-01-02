Guntur(AP): A day after three people died in a stampede at Chandrababu Naidu's rally in Guntur, the Uyyuru foundation on Monday announced ex-gratia worth Rs 20 lakhs for the families of the deceased. The organization also volunteered to pay for the medical expenses of the injured.

In second such incident in one week, a stampede left three dead and several injured at Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting in Guntur on Sunday. The TDP leader had arranged the public meeting at 2 pm, intending to distribute gifts among the people. "Naidu left the event after addressing the public, but people rushed to collect the gifts leading to a stampede," the police official said.

TDP leader Chandrababu announced an ex-gratia of Rs.5 lakhs on behalf of the party to the families of the deceased. While the Andhra Pradesh government announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured in the stampede, according to a CMO press release.

Moreover, NTR Trust Director Mannava Mohanakrishna has announced financial assistance of 3 lakh rupees to each family of those who died in the distribution of Janata Vastra in Guntur. He mentioned that he would support the injured through the Mannava Mohanakrishna Charitable Trust. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.

Expressing shock over the incident, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government would stand by the families of the victims. In a statement, he ordered swift medical treatment to the injured. Health Minister V Rajini meanwhile alleged that the TDP campaigned for the past 10 days to woo people, assuring the distribution of gifts.

In a similar incident that happened just three days before this one, eight people were killed. N Chandrababu Naidu had announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. He had also reassured that the children of those deceased will be educated in the NTR Trust educational institutions.

After the December 28 incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said he was pained by the mishap and announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured. The state government also announced a similar package to the victims.