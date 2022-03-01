Amravati (Andhra Pradesh): Maha Shivaratri celebrations have begun in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. The uniqueness of the electric Prabhalu (chariots) shining in the gleaming light attracts devotees from different parts of the state. Elaborate arrangements are made at famous Shiva temples in the district for Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

The electric ‘Prabhalus’ are a huge part of the Maha Shivaratri celebrations. People of Chilakaluripet believe that Lord Shiva 'Kotappa' will come for them, and they are making the Prabhalus every year because of this belief. The preparation of making Prabhalu starts one month before the Mahashivratri.

The villagers of Kavuru, Kammavaripalem, Amin Saheb Palam, Appapuram, Madirala, Yadavalli, Boppudi, and Purushottamapatnam participate in making Prabhalu. Naidu Ramesh, a villager said that "all the people of Kotappakonda started to make the electric Prabhalu. Making Prabhalu is our tradition that came from our elders and the town of Chilakaluripeta stands first in making Prabhalu."

Pedavelli Nageshwar Rao, another villager said, "every year all the villagers of Kavuru, Appapuram, Avisepalem, Ganganapalem, Govindapuram, Purushothapatnam, Edavalli, Maddirala prepare Prabhalu from each village and reach to Kotappakonda on eve of Shivaratri." This tradition, he said, has been continuing for around 300 years. From, 1946 the electric Prabhalus are being made. After the celebrations throughout the night on MahaShivaratri, we get back to our villages the next morning."

People of these villages decorate and make the Prabhalu with pomp and grandeur in Kotappakonda and spent lakhs of rupees for each Prabhalu that is taken out for procession. Currently, the cost of making each Prabhalu ranges from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 30 lakhs. For years farmers of the village spent their own money on a farm-wise basis in making of these Prabhalu. Each farmer has to pay Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per acre and Rs10 to 12 lakhs for electric decoration for Prabhalu.