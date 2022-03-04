Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir's Langate
Published on: 3 hours ago
Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir's Langate
Published on: 3 hours ago
Langate(J&K): An encounter reportedly broke out between militants and security forces after the militants opened fire on the forces in Langate area of frontier district Kupwara in north Kashmir in J&K on Friday afternoon.
As per preliminary reports, the militants, the exact number of whom was not known immediately, opened fire on security forces. In retaliation, the security forces returned fire, triggering an encounter.
More details are awaited.
Loading...