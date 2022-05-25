Baramulla: Three Pakistani militants were killed and one Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel was martyred in an encounter between security forces and militants at Najibhat crossing in the Kreeri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said. According to initial reports, some incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered from the militants.

According to the police, joint security forces including the army, CRPF, and the police are at the site of encounter. The Jammu and Kashmir police have cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

Further details awaited.