Srinagar: A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in the Chanapura area of ​​Srinagar on Thursday evening, officials said.

"The gunfight started some time ago at Chanapora area. At present, there is an exchange of fire between the security forces and the militants," Kashmir Zone Police IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. He further said that "more details can't be shared right now as the gunfight is underway."

Pertinently,15 militants have been killed in various clashes in the valley in the past fortnight.

