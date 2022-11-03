Guna: Days after the arrest of the six accused in the Guna gangrape case, the parents of the 15-year-old victim are demanding justice, while the accused are releasing videos narrating stories of the incident, claiming they are innocent. Amid the saga of videos released so far by three of the accused, the father of one of the victims demolished his own house with a bulldozer, claiming that he is extremely ashamed and guilty of what his son has done.

Nitin Yadav, the father of the accused, on Wednesday turned his house into rubble and said that he blames himself and his upbringing for his son to have done such a thing. "Perhaps it's us who fell short in our son's upbringing. He has brought shame upon us. I am demolishing my house so nobody else can come and do it. I am as angry as everyone else and immensely ashamed of what our son has been accused of," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, the victim's family has threatened of self-immolation, claiming that the investigation has a lot of loose ends and that it is not being conducted properly. They also claimed that Ravi Gupta, the station in charge at the police station where the case is registered, is helping the accused in this case. He said that the information that Gupta is giving about the case is not true and incomplete.

"The police did not even get my daughter treated properly after she was recovered in such a bad state. They are also supporting the accused so that the matter gets pushed under the rug. The Chief Minister is not taking any strict action," the father of the victim said. The victim, meanwhile, is in critical condition, admitted to the hospital, and receiving treatment.

While six accused are currently in police custody as the investigation into the incident is underway, the seventh one is absconding. Two of the arrested accused are minors. Before they were arrested, three of the accused released videos narrating their versions of the story of what exactly had happened during the crime, and clarifying how they had no part in it.

In the video released by accused Ramjeevan Meena, he has claimed to be innocent though he admits to having sensed something wrong when he saw the victim was intoxicated. "When I reached where my friends (other accused) had called me, Kanha's girlfriend (victim) was in a state of intoxication. We were taking her to Binaganj from Biaora. Kanha left her there with a young man in Binaganj," he says in the video. The other two who released a video have claimed that they are being implicated and that they had no direct role to play in the crime.

The incident occurred on Friday in the Chanchoda area of ​​Guna. A 15-year-old girl was gang-raped and left unconscious in an abandoned house, from she was recovered on Sunday after her family filed a missing complaint. The local police had registered a case in the matter, and have arrested 6 accused so far while one is on the run.