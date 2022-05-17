Guna: Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday shot dead a third accused and arrested two more in connection with recent encounters in which three cops and two wildlife poachers were killed in Guna area of the state. It has been learned that police traced the accused Chhotu Pathan in Ruthiya late Monday night after which searches were launched in the area.

He was killed in an encounter in the forests of Haripura on Tuesday morning. This is the third encounter in which three cops and as many hunters have been killed. In the early hours of Friday, more than five poachers shot and killed three policemen in Guna. A hunter Naushad Khan was also killed in the encounter. A policeman Dhirendra Gurjar was also injured in the gunfight in which Shahzad was killed late Saturday evening.

The two more accused arrested in the case have been identified as Naushad and Shahzad's father Nisar Khan and their elder brother Siraj Khan. They have been accused of hiding Naushad's body. Police have named nine accused in the case. Four have been arrested while two accused Gullu Khan alias Golu and Vicky alias Dilshad are said to be absconding. The police have arrested Sonu alias Shafaq Khan and Mohammad Jia Khan, accused of attacking the police.

