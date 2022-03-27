Bhadrak(Odisha): Amid the Hijab row in the country, a Hijab-clad lady got a clear public mandate as an Independent candidate and won the Chairman's seat of Bhadrak Municipality in local body election. Gulamaki Habib, the 32 years social activist turned politician from Bhadrak city, contested as an Independent candidate for the chairperson seat of Bhadrak Municipality. She defeated the rival biggies from the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

Gulamaki spoke to ETV Bharat and said that her victory is the victory of common people who believe in her ability irrespective of caste, creed, and religion. She also said the result has once again given whole-hearted support to our secular cultural ethos, brotherhood, and united face of Indian democracy.

Meanwhile, for the first time in twenty years in the state, voters have exercised their franchise by direct voting for the Chairman's seats in the local body election. As an independent candidate Dalwaji has polled 27,143 votes, BJD’s Mishra has polled 24,024 votes, Congress candidate Amitbala Acharya has polled 1,836 votes and BJP candidate Gitanjali Padhihari has polled 6,633 votes.

Out of the total 30 Wards in Bhadrak Municipality, BJD councilor candidates have won in 18 Wards, Congress in 10 Wards, BJP and independent one each. There are five assembly constituencies under the Bhadrak district out of which four seats belong to the ruling BJD and one belongs to BJP.

