Ahmedabad (Gujarat): In a major boost to the organ donation drive across the country, three successful organ donations took place in three districts of Gujarat within 24 hours on May 25. The State administration swung into action and provided all logistical support such as setting up green corridors and providing air ambulances to ensure that the initiative ends in success.

According to sources in the State Health Department, Jasuji Thakor (50) who suffered a car accident at Gandhinagar was declared braindead during treatment at the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital. Thakor's heart, kidneys, and liver were donated. They further revealed that a green corridor was set up and the patient's heart was sent for transplant to the Sims Hospital in Ahmedabad.

The second incident took place when 66-year-old Magan Gajera, a resident of Ravani village of Junagadh, was admitted to a private hospital following a heart attack. However, Health Department sources said that Gajera could not be revived and was declared braindead by the doctors. Upon receiving consent from his family members, Gajera's kidneys and liver were donated. They also said that his body was taken from Keshod to Ahmedabad Civil Medicine Kidney Institute for an organ transplant.

Health Department officials said that the third instance of organ donation during the day took place in Vadodara where a 17-year-old girl Vrinda was admitted to a private hospital for treatment of hypoxemia. However, she succumbed during the treatment and was declared braindead by the doctors. Her heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, pancreas, and both corneas were donated. Her heart was sent through the green corridor to a hospital in Mumbai, while the lungs were taken to a hospital in Chennai for transplantation.

State Health Minister Hrishikesh Patel praised the doctors for their achievement. He said that as a result of the organ donation services of the State Government, the lives of the needy patients in the state are being saved.