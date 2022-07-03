Surat(Gujarat): A 69-year-old Jagdish Patel was shot dead in his motel in a dispute over a motel bill on June 25 in South Carolina, America. The deceased was a resident of Popra village of Sachin in Surat, Gujarat.

Jagdish Patel was murdered in his motel after a dispute arose between a customer and him regarding the motel bill. The alleged customer could not pay the bill and was asking to let him stay for a longer period of time which Patel refused. In a heated argument between the duo, the alleged customer shot Patel to death.

He was rushed to the hospital by his hotel workers. He was undergoing treatment where he breathed his last on June 30. On the night of June 25, while he was in his office, a motel guest suddenly came to his office and started an argument over the room bill. He was staying in a room at a motel for two days and was not paying the bill.

The argument escalated so much that the accused shot Jagdish Patel in the head and stomach. Jagdish Patel was living with his family since 2007 in America for the last several years and was running a motel in South Carolina.