Gujarat: A Gujarat-based designer-cum-businessman has taken the Rakhi collection to the next level with creative iterations of the humble thread and created 'Diamond Rakhis'. Using a precious stone with an auspicious thread of brother-sister bond, Rajnikant Chachand came up with this unique 'Diamond Rakhi'. From big brands to independent labels, all designers are focused on creating unique and eco-friendly Rakhis this year.

Not only precious jewels, the Gujarat-based businessman also used environment-friendly ideas in the creation of ‘Diamond Rakhi’. He said that this delicate Rakhi costs around Rs 3,000 to 8,000. “We have made eco-friendly gold plated Rakhis while diamond has been used in a special way. The Rakhi will cost around Rs 3,000 to 8,000," said Rajnikant Chachand. The agency reported that these 'Diamond Rakhis' are being sold by Rajnikant Chachand in the Surat city of Gujarat.