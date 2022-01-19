Surat: As a private luxury bus caught fire in the Varachha area in Gujarat's Surat, a woman, who was inside the bus was burned alive. One another person was seriously injured.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that around 15 passengers were on board the bus when the fire broke out, which rapidly spread inside the vehicle, according to Surat's chief fire officer. Seeing that, passengers started rushing out of the bus.

While most of the passengers managed to get out, one woman was trapped inside the burning bus and was burnt alive. Another man, who was also stuck inside the bus, was pulled out by people. But, he suffered severe burns and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The luxury bus Rajdhani proceeding from Surat to Saurashtra when the bus caught fire after a sudden spark in the engine. This happened when the bus reached the Hirabagh circle at around 9.30 pm to pick up more passengers.

"The fire broke out in the bus after an AC compressor exploded. The fire spread very rapidly due to the presence of foam and other synthetic materials in the bus," the chief fire officer said.

