Kheda (Gujarat): A man from Chhattisgarh was lynched by a group of villagers in Sudha Vansol village, Kheda district of Gujarat, on suspicion of being a thief on Monday night. The victim, who was working on the Ahmedabad Metro rail project, was caught and tied to a pole before being mercilessly beaten by the mob. He sustained fatal injuries to his head and hands and eventually died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The incident occurred during a night vigil in the village as thefts had been reported in the area. The victim was spotted moving around the village late at night and was unable to provide a convincing explanation when questioned by the villagers. When he tried to flee, the villagers became suspicious and chased him down before tying him up and beating him.

The villagers eventually informed the police about the incident and the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away while undergoing treatment at another hospital.

"Preliminary findings suggested that the deceased belonged to Chhattisgarh and he was working at Ahmedabad Metro rail project. Instead of informing the police, the villagers tied him to a pole and beat him up mercilessly. The victim sustained severe injuries in his head and arm due to excessive beating. The man died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. A murder case has been registered against unknown miscreants. Some suspects have been rounded up and they are being questioned," Officiating Superintendent of Police (SP) VR Bajpai, said