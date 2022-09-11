Surat: One person and another was injured when a major fire broke out in Gujarat's Surat late on Saturday night. Police sources said that the incident took place in the Sachin GIDC area of ​​the city. They further revealed that two people were injured when a boiler at the Anupam Cocola Mill exploded starting the fire.

Upon receiving information nearly a dozen fire tenders rushed to the spot and tried to douse the flames. A large police contingent was also deployed at the spot. Fire Brigade officials said 12 persons have been rescued from the factory.

They also said that the fire started at around 10.10 pm on Saturday and it took them three hours to douse the flames. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital for treatment.