Dang (Gujarat): Two female passengers were killed and 46 women were injured while 50 passengers were rescued after a bus full of passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in the Dang district of Gujarat late on Saturday night. The bus belonging to the Surat Garba Classes Group was heading to Saputara when the accident took place. Two women died and others were taken to hospital.

According to police, more than 50 women from Surat's Garba Classes Group were on the bus. The driver lost control of the bus at Malegaon Ghat road and it fell into a gorge. Police said that the bus was going from Saputara to Waghai when the accident happened near Malegaon as a result of a tyre burst.

They also said that out of the 46 injured, 21 were taken to the nearest PHC for treatment, while 15 others were shifted to Ahwa Civil Hospital. They also said that eight passengers were in critical condition and have been sent to Surat for better treatment.

Earlier, MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi said, "a bus carrying over 50 passengers fell into a gorge near Saputara in Dang district. Two female passengers have died, while 50 passengers have been rescued. The accident occurred due to a tyre blast."