Surat: In a unique initiative, a restaurant in Surat introduced toy trains to serve food to its diners. In this train-themed restaurant called the "Trainian Express", little toy trains can be seen passing through the dining tables to serve food. These little toy trains make their way straight to the diners' tables from the kitchen, without the need for any human intervention. The initiative is being well received by Surat residents as it has so far attracted a number of people from across the city.

The dining tables in the eatery are also named after different stations of Surat city, giving the guests a wholesome railway station experience. "We have been to many restaurants. The food there is served by the waiters like usual. But here, toy trains serve the food. We really enjoyed this new initiative. Children, especially, are liking it a lot. This restaurant has revived our train memories and the food is really good too," said Devyani Patel, a diner here.

Another customer Dimple Rajpurohit said that the restaurant has given them a chance to reminisce the nostalgia of the long train journeys their generation got to experience in their times. "We are reliving our childhood train experiences here. The experience also gave us a chance to tell our children about the long train journeys that we took as children. We really love this concept and so do our children."

The restaurant owner Mukesh Choudhary, while explaining the mechanisms of the system at the restaurant, said that the toy trains run on electricity and as soon as the food is prepared, it is put on the train and sent to the assigned tables. The compartments of the train are loaded with delicacies to be served like bread, rice, curries, papad, etc. The tables have names of stations on them like Ring Road, Althan, Varacha, etc. "We are glad that the people are receiving our initiative well. The response we have received is good and we look forward to getting more recognition across the city," he added.

