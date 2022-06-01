Ahmedabad: A video of Gujarat Congress leader Bharatsinh Solanki being confronted by his wife Reshma for allegedly living with another woman has gone viral on social media. The video which surfaced on Wednesday, purportedly shows Reshma getting into a heated altercation with her husband after arriving at the bungalow in the Anand district of Gujarat where he was allegedly living with another woman.

Gujarat: Senior Cong leader confronted by wife for living with another girl, video viral

Reshma was seen in the video telling her husband "one day you will be in the same situation like me," adding that she has lodged several complaints against him to the Congress leadership. She further alleged that her husband was pressurizing her to divorce him.

It also shows another woman in the bungalow trying to hide her face. The development comes at a time when the acrimony between Bharatsinh and his wife has already turned into a legal battle between the two.