Kutch(Gujarat): The grim situation of the education infrastructure in the Kutch district of Gujarat has come to the fore where schools in 15 villages do not have any teachers. According to JM Prajapati, the District Primary Education Officer, out of the total 9532 teachers in the district, only 8096 are currently on duty. Education Department sources said 1436 teachers are required in the district. He also said that currently there are 102 schools in Kutch with just one teacher teaching from the Class 1 to 5 standards, out of a total of 1,682 schools.

According to official records, no teacher has been assigned to the Mata Madh Cluster's Kalravandh Primary School and Romania Primary School in Border Lakhpat taluka, or in the Pipar Cluster's Mori and Tehra Primary School in Kutch. There are no instructors at Lalahiraniwandh and Sangwari Nagar elementary schools in Bhachau taluka of the district.

Prajapati said that there are several primary schools in the Hamdhaniwandh of Bhirandiyara cluster of Bhuj, Kakarwandh of Junani, and Dedhia Nana of Khari, which do not have any teachers. He also said that out of the 15 schools, the number of students in schools in Bhirandiyara and Wanku area was also lower than the government limit.

Prajapati said that due to a lack of understanding of education in the remote communities, even parents do not make effective representations of this problem adding that the hiring process has begun, and this position will be filled soon.