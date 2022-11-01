New Delhi: To avoid any infighting, the Bharatiya Janta party has started a self-assessment with sources saying that the party's high command has instructed its state unit leaders to seek help from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and work with them in synchronization.

It is no secret that the volunteers of RSS prepare the ground for the BJP ahead of polls in any state. This time the Sangh has divided Gujarat into two parts -- Ahmedabad and Rajkot. The RSS has asked its volunteers to cover both parts while campaigning for the BJP and preparing the ground for the upcoming polls.

For each assembly constituency, 30 to 40 RSS volunteers have been deployed and a total of 6000 volunteers in the whole of Gujarat were served with different electoral responsibilities. If sources are to be believed, the senior and old workers of the RSS are engaged in mobilizing senior citizens to vote in favour of the ruling party.

Apart from that, BJP is also seeking the help of the RSS workers in persuading the disgruntled leaders. For this, a special team of senior RSS workers is going from one assembly segment to another to persuade the disgruntled leaders of the party.