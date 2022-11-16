Gandhinagar: NCP State Mahila Morcha President Reshma Patel on Tuesday resigned from her post, and is likely to contest the upcoming Gujarat Assembly Elections independently. The decision stemmed from her disappointment with the party as she was denied ticket. She planned to contest from either Kutiana or Gondal seat in Saurashtra as part of the alliance. The party declared its candidates from both constituencies, ousting Patel from the race. Her resignation letter came soon after.

Political sources say that Reshma Patel is likely to enter the fray independently from the Viramgam seat, where she will confront Patidar reservation movement leader and now BJP member Hardik Patel. Reshma Patel has been at the forefront in the state not just as the former president of NCP Mahila Morcha but also as a competent Patidar leader.

Her competitor Hardik Patel has also been a prominent face in the Patidar community. Experts are of the opinion that Reshma contesting from Viramgam can create tough competition for Hardik Patel. Reshma has in the past criticized Hardik Patel for using the Patidar community as a political tool.

Several other leaders from the NCP party expressed disappointment over Reshma Patel not being nominated as a candidate. Other party leaders including Kadhal Jadeja also resigned from NCP and will most likely form an alliance with another party to contest the Kutiyana seat.