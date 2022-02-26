Devbhoomi Dwarka (Gujarat): A three-day 'Chintan Shibir' of Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee has been organized in Dwarka as former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is coming to Dwarka on Saturday to attend the Chintan Shibir. Gandhi will offer prayers at Dwarkadhish Temple at 11:30 am in Dwarka and then attend a meeting of party workers from around 1 to 4 pm in Gujarat, which heads for Assembly polls later in the year.

The manifesto will be presented from the point of view of Congress for the fight for justice and the rights of the people of Gujarat. State Congress Chintan Shibir has been going on in Dwarka since Friday. The three-day meet is meant to train party workers. Meanwhile, Gujarat state in-charge Raghu Sharma, state president Jagdish Thakor, and all the Congress leaders including the leader of opposition in the Assembly, Sukhram Rathwa, had offered prayers to Lord Dwarkadhish.

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor said that the state party unit is eyeing to capture more than 125 seats in the upcoming polls. In 2017 polls, Congress had won 77 seats out of the total 182 seats. Rahul's visit is being seen as the beginning of the Congress' election campaign for the 2022 Assembly polls in a state that for long has been a BJP fortress, with the saffron party being in power since 1995.

During the 2017 polls too, Gandhi had visited temples and had called himself a "Janeu Dhari Brahmin", with many claiming he had employed the "soft Hindutva" card to beat the BJP.