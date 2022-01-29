Ahmedabad: Gurjaypal Singh, a Punjabi soldier has died by suicide here in Shahibagh Army Cantonment Mansion by shooting himself with his own rifle. Shahibagh Police have started investigation into the incident.

According to police, Gurjaypal Singh after reaching at Army Cantonment Mansion in Shahibagh area from duty shot himself with his own rifle. However, the reasons for the suicide has yet not been ascertained.

More details awaited.

