New Delhi: With the Gujarat Assembly elections just three months away, the BJP is keen on retaining power in the state which has traditionally been its stronghold. BJP sources said that in view of the fact the party received a tough fight from Congress in the last Assembly election, the party leadership focused on two strategic goals.

They further revealed that the BJP leadership is keen on taking advantage of Congress's weak organizational status and wresting the seats from the grand old party which it won in the last Assembly elections. While the BJP won 99 seats, Congress put up one of its best performances in Gujarat in recent times by winning 77 seats in the 182 members Gujarat Assembly.

However, the BJP leadership is also worried that like Delhi, Congress may give a "walkover" to the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in Gujarat which may have an adverse impact on the saffron party's electoral fortune as it was hoping to take advantage of the division of votes between the Congress and the AAP.

One has to keep in mind that the division of votes between the Congress and the AAP in the Gandhinagar civic polls played a key role in BJP's victory, but the APP's success in bagging 27 seats in the municipal elections in Surat remains a cause of concern to the BJP.

BJP sources said that the party leadership has given a target of 150 seats to the State unit and instructed them to take advantage of Congress's weak organization. They further revealed that the State leaders have been asked to refrain from making out-of-hand comments and to make it a point to refute AAP's allegations on party platforms.

The development comes at a time when Congress does not seem to have gotten into election mode in Gujarat yet. Instead of campaigning in the state Rahul Gandhi along with other party leaders are busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.