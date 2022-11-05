Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Himanshu Vyas, who was incharge of Indian Overseas Congress, joined BJP on Saturday hours after he resigned from the Congress. An All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary, Vyas sent his resignation to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Vyas said he is resigning from the primary membership of Congress. Soon after leaving Congress, Himanshu Vyas joined BJP in Gujarat. The state will go to the polls in two phases on December 1 and 5 and results will be declared on December 8.

The results of the Himachal Pradesh election will also be declared on December 8. The Congress on Friday released a list of 43 candidates for the upcoming polls in Gujarat, which included prominent names like Bharat V Solanki from Gandhidham, Ameeben Yagnik from Ghatlodia and Arjun Modhwadiya from Porbandar. (ANI)

