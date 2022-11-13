Gandhinagar: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday released its 16th list of candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. On Sunday's list names of Isudhan Gadhvi has been announced from the Khambalia constituency while Nakum Lakhman Bhai from the Dwarka constituency. CM Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and wrote,"Isudan Gadhvi, who has been raising the voice of farmers, unemployed youth, women and businessmen for years, will contest from Jam Khambalia Assembly constituency. Gujarat will get a new and better Chief Minister."

Arvind Kejriwal said, "Ishudan secured 73 per cent votes and people will see him as the Chief Ministerial candidate of AAP. A number was announced for the five-day survey in which 16,38,500 calls and messages were received, of which 73 per cent voted in favour of Ishudan." Reacting to Delhi Chief Minister's post, Gadhvi expressed gratitude towards Kejriwal. "I am grateful for the faith that you and the people of Gujarat have put in me. I assure you that I will serve the people of Gujarat till my last breath," he tweeted. (With Agency Inputs)