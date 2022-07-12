Gujarat Police's official Twitter account hacked, investigation underway
Gujarat Police's official Twitter account hacked, investigation underway
Surat (Gujarat): The official Twitter account of the Gujarat Police was hacked on Tuesday by cybercriminals. The crime came to light after the username and profile of the account were changed. The state cyber police have been alerted about the incident while an investigation into the matter is underway.
Further details shall follow.
