Ahmedabad: On the second day of a two-day visit to Gujarat after thumping victory in four Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's three roadshows in two days stunned people at a time when the ruling party has set a target of winning all 182 Assembly seats in elections scheduled for later this year. PM addressed the first convocation of the Rashtriya Rakshasakti University (RRU) on the outskirts of Gandhinagar on Saturday morning.

Modi inaugurated the 11th edition of the Khel Mahakumbh, a flagship sporting carnival initiated by the state government and the RRU where he delivered his speech 'India will not stop'. The three roadshows were held in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, which showcased BJP's triumph in four states by organising a huge roadshow before the Assembly elections in the state.

Modi emphasised that the graduation ceremony of Rashtriya Raksha Shakti University at Dahegam in Gandhinagar is an opportunity for students to contribute to their nation. Gujarat gave birth to the concept of National Defence University, which was earlier known as Raksha University. The varsity was founded after a long period of brainstorming, consulting with experts and gathering information about current events throughout the world.

PM Modi also stated that technology will be built in to reduce the crime rate, which will enhance the police department's image. After PM's speech, Raksha Shakti University has begun making preparations for a stress-free environment in the workplace. PM got the Khel Mahakumbh 2022 off to a terrific start at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Navrangpura, Ahmedabad. CM Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister and Sports Minister Harsh Sanghvi, State President CR Patil, Governor Acharya Devvrat, and Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin were among those who attended.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Khel Mahakumbh participants. In Gujarat's Khel Mahakumbh 2022, a total of 55,22,727 players were registered, including 31,75,293 male players and 23,47,464 female players. In the Khel Mahakumbh, 3381 teams have registered. As a result, it has become a historical record.