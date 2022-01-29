Devbhoomi Dwarka: Seven fishermen, who had gone for fishing near Okha Port off Gujarat coast, were caught by Pakistan, according to fishermen organisation in Okha. These fishermen had gone for fishing on 18 January.

A large number of fishermen from across Gujarat had gone to catch fish in several boats at Okha port on Friday. Speaking to ETV Bharat, president of the organisation in Okha said, “We last spoke on Friday afternoon. After this the boats and the fishermen were not being traced. When we talked, they told that the engine of their boat got damaged, due to which the boat is going in the opposite direction and people of Pakistani agency are also coming forward.”

The boat got stuck in the sea due to an engine failure. However, a Pakistani agency seized the boat along with seven sailors on 28 January. "Pakistan is once again showing its enmity by abducting these helpless fishermen in the sea," said the president of fishermen in Okha.

He added, "A few days ago around 20 Indian fishermen were released to show off the world, and on the other hand they are abducting Indian fishermen." The boat named Tulsi Maiya belongs to Vatsal Premjibhai Thapaniya of Mangrol in Gir Somnath district.

More details awaited.