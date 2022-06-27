Surat (Gujarat): At a time when the country witnessed violent protests against the Centre's short-term military recruitment scheme Agnipath, over 500 residents of a village took a pledge to enroll in the Army through the scheme on Monday.

The unique initiative was taken in Surat during a reunion ceremony of the residents of Limdhara village of Visavadar taluka of Junagadh district. During the ceremony, 500 youths including women were administered an oath to become Agniveers.

Speaking on the initiative, Praveen Bhalla, head of Limdhara village, said detailed information on the Agnipath scheme has been provided in Surat and Limdhara for those willing to join the armed forces.

"We have taken a pledge that our village should be at the forefront of the Agnipath project. For this, not only the youth but also the girls took part in taking the oath. Today, more than 500 young men and women took an oath," he added.

Agnipath Scheme was approved by the cabinet on June 14. It was launched in an effort to bring a change in the recruitment process of the Armed Forces. Center on June 16, announced that the Agniveer upper age limit for recruitments via Agnipath Scheme has been extended to 23 years from 21 years.