Lucknow: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) under the Gujarat government have busted a drug-smuggling gang operating from Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh and seized 35 kg of heroin.

According to a statement issued by the NCB, the initial information about the gang was shared by Gujarat ATS, after which both the agencies intercepted two residents of Muzaffarnagar in Delhi and recovered about 1 kg of heroin from their vehicle. According to the NCB, the investigation found that the Afghan-India drug syndicate has been active for the past few months. It has been said that they are smuggling goods into India through the sea and land border route in which heroin is concealed and later extracted from the goods in a godown in Muzaffarnagar.

According to the statement, 34 kg of heroin and 2.75 kg of acetic anhydride have been recovered from the Muzaffarnagar godown after the raids by both agencies. A senior official said that a total of 35 kg of heroin has been seized in this operation and an investigation is going on to identify the people involved in this.

