Vadodara: A man here has lodged a complaint against his wife for sexually abusing their minor son and further trying to cover it up by filing a false complaint against him. The complaint was initially received at the Harani police station in Vadodara but not taken seriously as alleged by the complainant. The father of the victim then moved to the court along with video evidence of the abuse, requesting the authorities to take cognisance of the matter.

The court thereby ordered for the probe to be pursued further and also registered a case against the complainant's wife. "My wife is sexually abusing my 9-year-old son. In order to hide this act, she also filed false complaints against me," the complainant has specified in his complaint. He has further alleged that the woman has a history of having multiple love affairs with men she met on social media platforms. "She has had several immoral relationships with men and refuses to stop despite several explanations," the complainant claimed.

"We have two children -- a daughter and a son. My wife abuses both of them. They are made to do housework and if they do not work, they are not fed properly. To hide this and silence me, my wife has filed a complaint against me twice. I hired a private detective to collect evidence of her affairs. But she somehow came to know and contacted the detective, after which he threatened me and demanded rs. 10 lakhs," he said. He further added that as a last resort, he decided to install hidden CCTV cameras in the house to procure proof against his wife.

The CCTV camera captured footage where the woman can be seen sexually abusing her son, which was presented as evidence before the court. The woman however allegedly destroyed the CCTV camera after she found out about it. Meanwhile, the court has registered a case against her based on the video evidence under the POCSO Act, further ordering an investigation into the matter. Additionally, taking action against the police officials who did not take the matter seriously when brought to their attention by the complainant, the court has ordered an inquiry against the PI of Harani Police Station, DCP of Zone-4, DCP of Zone-3, Additional Commissioner of Police and ACP of Harani Division.

The woman in question has denied all allegations, while an investigation in the matter is underway