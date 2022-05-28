Ahmedabad(Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will watch the IPL 2022 finale on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Saturday. The finale will be played between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The winner of the match will face Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday in the grand finale. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend the IPL match on May 29.

According to Ahmedabad police, 31 parking spaces have been made ready for the spectators. So far, 8 parking lots are allotted for two-wheelers and 23 parking lots are allotted for four-wheelers. The designated parking space can accommodate 12,000 two-wheelers and 15,000 four-wheelers in its parking space. The spectators planning to visit the stadium must reserve a parking spot in advance using the 'Show My Park app'.

Roads diverted to keep vehicles - The Municipal Commissioner of Police has issued diversions for vehicular movement after IPL matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium from Friday to Sunday. The road from Janpath Chai to Motera Stadium, the main entrance gate of Kripa Residency Chai to Motera Chai will remain blocked till 2 pm. Motorists will be allowed to travel from Tapovan Circle to ONGC Char Rasta to Janpath T and Power House Char Rasta to Prabodh Rawal Circle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival had led to security being beefed up in the city for scheduled events. The IPL finale will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium over the weekend. More than 6,000 police personnel are deployed for security arrangements in Ahmedabad from Friday to Sunday for the political and sports events.

The state government has also inducted the State Reserve Police (SRP), the Rapid Action Force (RAF), and other agencies for security arrangements. Several police teams are patrolling in sensitive areas of the city. There will be a large number of police convoys, said Sanjay Srivastava, Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police, “as many as 17 DCPs, 4 DIGSs, 28 ACPs, 51 police inspectors, 268 sub-inspectors, over 5,000 constables, 1,000 home guards, and three companies of SRP will be part of the Bandobast in the coming days.”

The Ahmedabad police also issued an order prohibiting the flying of drones from 3:30 pm to 8 pm on Saturday in the city ahead of PM Modi’s visit. There will be a large number of police convoys including 5 IGPs, 47 SPs, 84 ACPs, 28 SRPs, 3 Rapid Response Teams, 28 Bomb Squad Teams, 222 PIs, 686 PSIs, 3,346 Constables, and Chiefs will be on standby, and 824 women officers.

Traffic has been diverted and areas are constantly monitored, the bus routes have been diverted as a result, and the road between Janpat T and Motera will remain closed for any vehicle movement. The diversion route is Tapovan circle to T point to ONGC crossroads to Janpath T to powerhouse crossroads to Prabodhrawal circle. Similarly, the road from Krupa residency T point to Sharan Status crossroads to Bhat-Koteshwar road to Apollo circle can be used.

A total of 56 Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRTS) and 60 Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) State government buses are being inducted to provide undisturbed movement within the city. Abrupt parking of cars obstructing the road or the traffic would be immediately towed. The IPL players would be arriving on a different path. The city police have urged everyone to take a government bus for hassle-free travel.

They are scheduled to address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’. They would also visit Matushri KDP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot and address a public function. Amit Shah will take part in the ground-breaking ceremony for a sports complex in the Naranpura. He and Modi