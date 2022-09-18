Ahemdabad: The name of the Met Medical College built on the premises of the LG Hospital in the Maninagar area of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has been changed to Narendra Modi Medical College.

The decision was implemented by the BJP-ruled Ahemdabad Municipal Corporation on the Prime Minister's birthday on Saturday. The proposal to name the college after the Prime Minister was unanimously passed in a standing committee meeting at Ahemdabad Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

"The Prime Minister contested the elections from the Maninagar constituency 20 years ago. He laid the foundation of the college to ensure that the people of the area get good treatment and medical students do not have to go to other states for education," said Standing Committee Chairman Hitesh Barot. Last year the Sardar Patel Stadium in Gujarat was renamed after the Prime Minister triggered a controversy.