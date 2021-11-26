Gandhinagar: A self-proclaimed Ramayana storyteller in Gujarat has threatened the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to dethrone him if he doesn't provide him Rs one crore within eleven days. It hasn't been even two months since Bhupendra Patel has held the reigns of the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The man from Banaskantha, who calls himself Batuk Morari Bapu alias Mahesh Bhagat, has demanded Rs. One crore from the Chief Minister in a video that went viral on Thursday. The real Morari Bapu is a much revered Ramayana storyteller in the state.

In the video, Mahesh was seen telling the CM," "Myself, Batuk Morari Bapu alias Mahesh Bhagat from Vav, Banaskantha, I am asking you, the Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, to provide me Rs.One crore in eleven days, by the fifth through whatever method you wish. If you don't, no one from Patel community will sit on that chair and you will get killed in an accident. Today is the 25th, so send me the money as 'Dakshina' by the 5th."

"Remember not a single rupee less should reach me. If so, Patels will restfully reign over Gujarat. But if you don't, then friend, I will throw you out from your throne within three months," added Mahesh.

Thereafter, at the end of the video, Mahesh makes some noise, while seemingly casting a spell on the watcher. In his video, he has also provided his cell phone number.

