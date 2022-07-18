Amreli(Gujarat): A lioness attacked six people and left them injured in Babarkot village of Gujarat's Jaffrabad taluka, on Sunday. Two forest department workers, two people from SRD, and two civilians were severely injured while former Parliamentary Secretary Hira Solanki and MLA Amrish Dere appealed to be careful till the forest department catch the raged lioness.

The forest department has started searching for the lioness and installed several traps in the village to catch it before someone else is hurt. The forest department also appealed the local people to stay in their houses. On the other hand, police have also arranged security on Babarkot road. The injured were shifted to Jaffrabad Civil Hospital after basic treatment from the local hospital.