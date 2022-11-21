New Delhi: The representatives of the Gujarat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) on Monday met the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, and two senior judges of the Supreme Court and were assured that the collegium would examine the objections raised by the Bar against the proposed transfer of Justice Nikhil S Kariel.

The CJI met the delegation of lawyers representing the GHCAA for over 30 minutes in his chamber in the presence of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MR Shah, who are members of the Collegium. The CJI told the delegation that advocates should not abstain from work.

The detailed representation was made and the anguish and objections of the Bar against the transfer of Justice Nikhil Kariel were conveyed to the Chief Justice of India, said the delegation in a statement issued after the meeting.

"The Chief Justice of India assured the representatives of the Bar that the issues raised would be duly examined but strongly conveyed that since such assurance has been given, the advocates should not abstain from work," it added.

A detailed representation had already been forwarded to the CJI on November 20, and supporting papers and documents were submitted to the office of CJI after the meeting for due consideration, advocate Hardik Brahmbhatt, Secretary of GHCAA said.

The lawyers are opposing the proposed transfer of Gujarat Justice Nikhil Kariel to the Patna High Court. GHCAA has been protesting since the news regarding his transfer was reported by the media. The Association has also decided to abstain from appearing before the benches of the High Court. (ANI)