Panchmahal (Gujarat): One labourer was killed and at least 15 others were injured in a massive explosion and fire at a chemical factory in Panchmahal district of Gujarat on Thursday.

The blast took place at around 10 am at the chemical manufacturing plant of Gujarat Fluorochemicals Limited (GFL) near Ranjitnagar village in Ghoghamba taluka, concerned Superintendent of Police Leena Patil was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

''A labourer has died while 15 to 16 other workers, who were injured in the explosion and subsequent fire, were shifted to different hospitals. Some of them have received severe burn injuries,'' the official said, according to the news agency, adding, ''Search is on for survivors and injured persons in the plant. The fire is under control."

The chemical company, as per the company's website, has domain expertise in fluoropolymers, fluorospecialities, refrigerants and chemicals, catering to the material requirements of modern world.