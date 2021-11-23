Ahmedabad: After Diwali break, income tax department in Gujarat has resumed its crackdown on tax evasions and illegal wealth in the state. On Tuesday morning, a team of income tax officials raided Astral, a pipe manufacturing company suspected of being involved in tax evasion.

A large number of police convoys was also deployed around the company premises while the raid was going on. According to sources, a large number of anonymous bills and tax evasion evidences are likely to come to light after this raid.

The officials are conducting multiple raids simultaneously at different offices of the company across the state.