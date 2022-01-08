Ahmadabad (Gujarat): The Gujarat High Court on Friday said that it will function in virtual mode till further orders given the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 14,346 active COVID-19 cases in the state presently. The state logged over 5,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

The government on Friday announced a night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Anand, and Nadiad.

As per the concerned CMO, all political and social programs, weddings will have a maximum gathering of 400 people in open and that of 50 per cent of space capacity in closed venues. As many as 100 people will be allowed to take part in the funerals.

"Shops, spas, shopping complexes, hotels and restaurants, with 75 per cent capacity, to function till 10 pm. 75 per cent capacity approved in government/private AC non-buses, 50 per cent capacity approved in cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, libraries, etc. Educational institutions closed till Jan 31," the CMO informed.

