New Delhi: The Gujrat High Court Advocates' Association (GHCAA) made a representation to the Chief Justice of India, DY Chnadrachud, on Thursday regarding the transfer of Justice Vipul Pancholi to the Patna High Court.

"This news (of proposed transfer Justice Pancholi) shattered the hopes drawn by the members of GHCAA pursuant to positive assurance accorded by your lordships on the same day with respect to examining the recommendation of transferring Hon'ble Justice Kariel," read the representation to the CJI.

"The unanimous view of the GHCAA on this senior judge is that he is true to the oath he has taken for upholding the Constitution of India. In the little over 8 years that he has at the bench, our experience is almost uniform and without any complaint, irrespective of the standing of the advocate at the Bar. The unanimous view of the members is underscored by the fact that over a period of 8 years, he has dealt with almost all the subjects that Single Judge handles as per the roaster," it added.

The Association said that transferring him would be counterproductive to the administration of justice in Gujrat. GHCAA has been on strike for six days to protest against the transfer and met the CJI as well on Monday.