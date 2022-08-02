Bhavnagar (Gujarat): After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting the national flag at their homes from August 13 to 15, Zaverchand Meghani Primary School in Gujarat organised 'Har Gaal (Cheek) Pe Tiranga' program on Tuesday.

PM Modi changed his profile picture on his social media handles to 'Tiranga' ahead of Independence Day celebrations in the country. "It is a special 2nd August today! At a time when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, our nation is all set for Har Ghar Tiranga, a collective movement to celebrate our Tricolour. I have changed the DP on my social media pages and urge you all to do the same," tweeted PM Modi on Tuesday.

On Sunday, he called upon all citizens to turn the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the 'tiranga' as a display picture on their social media accounts between August 2 and August 15 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

"Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from the 13th to the 15th of August, a special movement - 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organized. Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing the monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'.